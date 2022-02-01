Trek Financial LLC Acquires 1,433 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.42. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

