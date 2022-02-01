Trek Financial LLC Buys 3,140 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,879,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,153,000 after acquiring an additional 676,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,997,000 after acquiring an additional 87,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FALN traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $28.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,477. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.088 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

