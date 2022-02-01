Trek Financial LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Trek Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,075,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,098,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 129.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 64,533 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 148.6% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 79,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 47,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 400,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,744,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWN stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $46.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,137. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $54.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

