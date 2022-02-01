Trek Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Trek Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1,485.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,144 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

IXN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,410. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.25.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

