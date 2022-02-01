Trek Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Trek Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,395,472 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Trek Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,537 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth about $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,294 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after buying an additional 924,726 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.84. The company had a trading volume of 32,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,438,995. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.74. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $96.96 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.