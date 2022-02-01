Trek Financial LLC Sells 90 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Trek Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,119 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,036.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 224,669 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $100,955,000 after buying an additional 148,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COST traded down $6.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $498.23. The company had a trading volume of 24,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49. The company has a market cap of $220.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $532.54 and its 200-day moving average is $486.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

