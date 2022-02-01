Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Short Interest Up 47.5% in January

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the December 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days.

TLLYF stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Trilogy International Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TLLYF. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Trilogy International Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Trilogy International Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Trilogy International Partners, Inc is a wireless telecommunications operator, which engages in the provision of wireless communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand, Bolivia, and Other. The New Zeland geographical segment offers nationwide wireless communication services.

