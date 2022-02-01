Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Trinseo news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.15. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Trinseo’s revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

