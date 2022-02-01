Truist Financial Comments on Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

CFR has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.71.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $141.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $91.23 and a fifty-two week high of $143.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.11.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,805,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $1,007,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $4,933,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.38%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

