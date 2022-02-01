Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TUWOY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tullow Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.25.

OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.31 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tullow Oil (TUWOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.