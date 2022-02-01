TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Gap Up to $18.76

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.76, but opened at $19.38. TuSimple shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 7,542 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.84.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. As a group, analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $43,361.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $289,113.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 33.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

