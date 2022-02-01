Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Cut to $51.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target reduced by MKM Partners from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWTR. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.26.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of -156.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.85.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,433 shares of company stock worth $2,134,348. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Twitter by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 47,657 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Twitter by 15.0% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 59.0% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 44,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,881,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Twitter by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,907,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $131,224,000 after acquiring an additional 53,817 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

