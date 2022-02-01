Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Cut to $51.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target reduced by MKM Partners from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWTR. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.26.
Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of -156.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.85.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Twitter by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 47,657 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Twitter by 15.0% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 59.0% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 44,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,881,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Twitter by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,907,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $131,224,000 after acquiring an additional 53,817 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.