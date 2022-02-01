Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,990,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $5,040,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 50.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,413,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $197,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,298 shares in the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $6,272,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,410 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UBER stock opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.81 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.44.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

