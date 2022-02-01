UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Stock Price Up 1.7%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $243.75 and last traded at $243.75. Approximately 26 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.74.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.73 and its 200-day moving average is $230.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the second quarter worth $62,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN by 22.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN by 28.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter.

