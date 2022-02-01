UBS Group Boosts Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Price Target to SEK 675

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) had its target price raised by UBS Group from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 465 to SEK 486 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Copco currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $491.00.

Shares of ATLKY stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $54.67 and a one year high of $71.47. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

