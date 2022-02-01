UBS Group Downgrades Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to Neutral

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 274.31% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3,271.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 261,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,397,000 after purchasing an additional 167,212 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 906,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 36.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after purchasing an additional 230,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

