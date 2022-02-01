UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Gap Up to $67.23

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.23, but opened at $71.00. UFP Technologies shares last traded at $71.47, with a volume of 139 shares trading hands.

UFPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.59 million, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 110.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 23.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

