Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 343,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $363.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.00 and a 12-month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.91.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

