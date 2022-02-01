UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,909,400 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 3,677,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,212.3 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNCFF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UniCredit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

