Unistake Tops One Day Trading Volume of $100,538.00 (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Unistake has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. Unistake has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $100,538.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00050838 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.33 or 0.07178246 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,811.63 or 0.99773177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00051850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00054114 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,285,215 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

