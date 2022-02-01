United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 16.75%.

United Bancorporation of Alabama stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.70. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bancorporation of Alabama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

United Bancorp of Alabama, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of United Bank. It provides commercial banking services in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Santa Rosa counties through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on March 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Atmore, AL.

