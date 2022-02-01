United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given a $243.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) received a $243.00 target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UPS. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.67.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $28.82 on Tuesday, hitting $231.03. The stock had a trading volume of 597,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.14 and its 200-day moving average is $200.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.91 and a 52-week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

