UnMarshal (MARSH) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $435,472.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00050245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,693.79 or 0.07027055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,365.11 or 1.00079524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00052255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00056001 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006760 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using U.S. dollars.

