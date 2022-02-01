UREEQA Hits Market Cap of $2.80 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $17,440.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UREEQA has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051015 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.66 or 0.07176191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,663.70 or 1.00033156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00052090 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00053974 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

