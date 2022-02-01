Urus (URUS) Market Cap Tops $2.82 Million

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Urus has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for about $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Urus has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00044479 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00111827 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

