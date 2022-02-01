US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,328 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,824 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 144.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Merchants during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in First Merchants by 18.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Shares of FRME opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRME. Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.