US Bancorp DE Acquires 596 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Timken were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Timken by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Timken by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Timken by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Timken by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Timken stock opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $62.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

