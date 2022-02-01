US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 354.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDYN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 161.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.05 and a beta of 0.67. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $142,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marina Levinson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $90,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,702. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

GDYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.