US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut acquired 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

