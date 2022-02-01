US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5,936.4% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $58.77 and a 52-week high of $70.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.90.

