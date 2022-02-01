US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,925 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,212 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

SAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.71) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

SAN opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

