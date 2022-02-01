US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.