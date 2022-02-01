USDJ Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. USDJ has a market cap of $14.86 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00050202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,693.33 or 0.07000601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,385.69 or 0.99773538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00052529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00055544 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006755 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

