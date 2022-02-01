V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VFC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.63.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $65.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. has a 52 week low of $61.49 and a 52 week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 64.31%.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Amundi acquired a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter worth about $241,803,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in V.F. by 4,144.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,243 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in V.F. by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,315,240,000 after purchasing an additional 995,982 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in V.F. by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $741,842,000 after purchasing an additional 965,353 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

