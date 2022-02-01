V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $97.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of V.F. to a positive rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a hold rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $65.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day moving average is $73.65. V.F. has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 64.31%.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

