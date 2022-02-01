Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) CEO Maurice Zauderer Buys 1,801,801 Shares

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) CEO Maurice Zauderer acquired 1,801,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:VCNX opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28. Vaccinex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vaccinex by 103.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vaccinex in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vaccinex by 23.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 24,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vaccinex by 10.4% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of targeted bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The firm focuses in the development of pepinemab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, osteosarcoma, melanoma and Huntington’s disease.

