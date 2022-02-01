Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Announces $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Valero Energy has raised its dividend payment by 22.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Valero Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 60.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $6.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.3%.

Valero Energy stock opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.04.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

