Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 33,918.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned about 1.06% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $48,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000.

VOX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.48. 138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,178. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.21. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $119.00 and a one year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

