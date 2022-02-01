Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $195.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.76. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $164.57 and a 1-year high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

