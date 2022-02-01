Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Coco Enterprises LLC

Coco Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.8% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.72. The stock had a trading volume of 38,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,254. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

