Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Decreased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,285 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 28,276 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 35,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.28 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.