Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,187 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.52% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $26,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,846.2% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.74. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $51.30 and a 52-week high of $60.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.895 per share. This represents a $11.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.91%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

