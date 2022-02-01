Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Holdings Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 58.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,513 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $27,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.618 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $19.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 35.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

