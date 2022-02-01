Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the second quarter worth $114,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 8.8% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the third quarter worth $564,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $831,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

