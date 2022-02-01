Veoneer (VNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Veoneer to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter.

NYSE VNE opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.35. Veoneer has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNE. Barclays raised their target price on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Veoneer by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Veoneer by 1,969.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

