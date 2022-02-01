Veoneer (VNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Veoneer to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter.
NYSE VNE opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.35. Veoneer has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
A number of brokerages recently commented on VNE. Barclays raised their target price on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.
Veoneer Company Profile
Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.
