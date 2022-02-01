Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $775.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to announce $775.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $768.30 million and the highest is $793.32 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $713.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

VRSK stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.57. 1,059,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,340. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $231.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total transaction of $109,201.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total transaction of $14,090,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,925 shares of company stock valued at $64,252,489 in the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

