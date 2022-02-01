Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 16.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,891,486 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 385,798 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $343,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after acquiring an additional 187,641 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.71. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $244.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.67. The company has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

