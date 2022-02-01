VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Position Raised by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 99,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 54,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 470,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter.

VICI stock opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 4,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,718 shares of company stock valued at $477,311. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

