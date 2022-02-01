Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,355 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 3,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

EIX stock opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $68.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.17.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 139.30%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

