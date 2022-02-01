Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Shattuck Labs worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 92.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 97.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,741,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,481,000 after purchasing an additional 857,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 58.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 101.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STTK opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 3.76. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

